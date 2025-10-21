Nollywood actor, Shawn Faqua and his events planner fiancé, Sharon Ifunanya Maduekwe made history by exchanging their marital vow aboard a moving Lagos-Ibadan train, marking Nigeria’s first-ever train wedding ceremony.

The couple transformed one of the train coaches into a beautiful wedding venue, complete with floral decorations, bridesmaids, groomsmen, and officiating ministers.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) celebrated the event, praising the couple’s creativity and innovation.

“From lovebirds to locomotives, we’re keeping things on track. History made – the first-ever wedding on a moving train in Nigeria.

“Proof that the journey can be just as beautiful as the destination,” the NRC wrote on social media.

The wedding has sparked widespread attention and admiration online, with many Nigerians praising the couple’s originality and daring sense of style.

Celebrities like Stan Nze and Buchi Franklin attended the event, adding to the glamour and excitement.