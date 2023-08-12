SHAWN FAQUA: I Became An Actor By Unknowingly Walking Into Audition Session

Shawn Faqua is an actor, producer, director, model with over 80 movies and TV shows to his name. Faqua received a Certificate in Acting from the Nollywood Upgrade Training in affiliation with the Center for Digital Imaging Arts at Boston University in 2012. Faqua is also the founder of Riverbank Media, a production company with interests in media and advertising. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he shares his plans to promote integrity, his sojourn into acting etc. Excerpts:

You have a background in engineering. Seeing the vast array of things you could do, from acting to singing, modeling, and so on, did you always know you’d leave engineering for showbiz someday?

Not at all. I come from a family of engineers, so it was almost like a no-brainer. But then, life happened, and here we are.

How far back can you trace your involvement in the arts? Was it the generic drama group in the church story?

Not the drama group, but I know that I’ve always wanted to. In fact, it was dance for me actually; dance was and still is my first love. There’s something in the works for that, just to shock everyone. Expect something interesting; it might be a dance movie or just something to do with dance.

Acting came much later; I had been practicing as an engineer for two to three years before acting happened. As for singing, it was a while ago. I wrote the track and the verse and sang on it (a production of mine) as well. It was an interesting piece. I made my director’s debut two years ago, and I am still trying to see what we can do with that. I also sketch; I used to be really good at it until acting came along and snatched everything.

What would you say prepared you for the craft?

My story is simply one of fate. I unknowingly walked into a venue where an open audition session had just rounded off and the Director/Producer (had no clue who he was at the time) saw me approaching and proclaimed ‘I’ve found my actor’. This has to be one of the most unprecedented experiences of my life which has led me to the beautiful stories I am now able to tell on screen.

Life prepared me for the craft, but I still had to get proper professional training in 2012 from the Nollywood Upgrade training in affiliation with the Center for Digital Imaging Arts at Boston University, also studied at Relativity Education (now Studio Institute Global) in Los Angeles, where I trained as an Actor (Certificate in Acting) in 2016; so clearly talent is never enough. ‘Anything worth doing is worth doing well’, as my father will always opine.

You have featured in a Netflix, Prime Amazon and Africa Magic projects, how have these helped you evolve?

I am very grateful for the opportunities, apart from the fact that it feels great to have your work seen and appreciated globally, feedback from viewers can sometimes help inform on how believable each character is, or not.

These global platforms are helping shape not just my acting skills but also the narratives that come out of Africa, and I don’t believe we have scratched the surface yet, so when I think of my last job and the constructive reviews whether on twitter or ‘rotten tomatoes’ lol you realise that your best jobs are ahead of you and you must not, literally cannot afford, rest on your laurels.

What roles do you look for to?

Roles that scare and challenge me, and that can allow me transform and create or block out neural pathways. You see, to be able to get out of character effortlessly and believably so, is every actors’ dream and aspiration and the very height of craftmanship. I therefore am very much looking forward to playing a biopic next.

Been playing with the idea of one already. Lips sealed. The more out of character the role, the more welcoming they become to you as a seasoned actor. You realise that you are more interested in scanning the script, to feel its pulse, it becomes primarily important to you than the cheque, it’s just pure job satisfaction.

What changes do you hope to see in the industry?

True African stories. We hold the power to shape how the world views our dear African continent; our culture is so diverse and rich and I believe untapped to its fullest potential. I am very excited about the synergy that is about to explode in terms of collaborations, Hollywood & Nollywood, Bollywood & Nollywood, and more ‘woods’ from around the world?

We hope for more funding, more investors coming into film, we look forward to better equipment to work with, continued and progressive craftmanship from cast and crew which will lead to basically a plethora of intentional and fruitful body of works.

What project are you currently working on and what more should we expect from you?

Currently working on a feature ‘Take My Breath Away’, it looks promising so far.

How would you define your style?

I am Classic man, don’t know why the song by Jidenna came to head. but I believe that style should be timeless in order to stay relevant through various times and seasons.

What is your favourite local dish?

Pounded yam & white soup or afang soup, I relish this whenever I get the opportunity, hopefully I don’t pack on the calories I very much strive to keep down.

What key lessons have you gained so far?

Being intentionally kind, grateful and giving deserving people their flowers while they yet live. An accolade is more beautiful and appreciated than a eulogy

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion means comfort. I would choose comfortable pieces any day anytime, as I am on the move always and cannot afford to be saddled with the weight of clothing; I have to be able to move as swiftly as I desire.

What is your favourite outfit?

As a true representative of the African culture and heritage, my favorite outfits have to be White traditional ensembles, I feel divine in them always.

What is your philosophy of life?

What you give (sow) is what you get (reap), therefore give love and you will surely get it back in good measure. Love Always Wins.