Shattered Winter Dreams: Eagles Strikers Whose Winter Transfer Hopes Collapsed

Several Super Eagles players saw their hopes of securing winter moves fade away as clubs across Europe shut the door on January transfers, forcing them to wait until the summer for clarity on their futures.

At Lazio, Fisayo DeleBashiru will remain with the Serie A side after the club failed to offload him before the window closed.

According to reports from Italy, no agreement was reached for his transfer meaning the Nigerian midfielder will stay in Rome at least until the end of the season.

DeleBashiru’s situation remains uncertain, having played just 306 minutes under coach Maurizio Sarri, but Lazio are now left with no option but to keep him. Raphael Onyedika is another Super Eagles midfielder whose winter move did not materialise.

The Club Brugge star held talks with the Belgian champions, and both parties agreed that a January exit would not be ideal. Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri revealed that the decision was taken to wait until the summer to reassess the situation.

Club Brugge had earlier rejected a €20m offer from VfL Wolfsburg, as well as interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Although Galatasaray are still keen on Onyedika and have asked him to be patient, they are currently exploring other options. Reports in Turkey suggest the midfielder could still be signed for less than €20m later, depending on how Galatasaray’s pursuit of their top target, Pape Gueye, turns out.