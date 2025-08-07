Shatta Wale Denies Fraud Involvement After US Car Requests

Award-winning dancehall artist and Ghanaian music superstar Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, has publicly denied any involvement in a US-linked fraud case following the seizure of his luxury car by Ghanaian authorities.

New Telegraph gathered that the 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a bright yellow luxury vehicle, was taken into custody by Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after a request from US officials.

According to EOCO, the car is allegedly tied to criminal proceeds from Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian national currently serving an 86-month sentence in the United States (US) for orchestrating a large-scale fraud scheme.

Shatta Wale, who took to his verified X handle on Wednesday, insisted he has no connection with Amuah and maintains he is a “Third-party owner” of the vehicle.

“I don’t know who shipped the car to the country. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for,” he said.

He expressed his frustration after officers reportedly arrived at his residence armed, accusing the agency’s chief of using excessive force to humiliate him.

He claims to have purchased the Lamborghini for $150,000 and stated that he presented all necessary documents to the authorities as proof of ownership.

EOCO has since confirmed that the car was surrendered peacefully and is now in custody, pending further instructions from the US Department of Justice and the FBI, who are expected to request mutual legal assistance for its formal return.

The agency clarified that carrying weapons during such operations is standard safety protocol for its surveillance and asset recovery unit.

The Lamborghini is believed to be part of the $4.7 million restitution owed to victims of Amuah’s scheme, which involved impersonating vendors to trick nearly 70 organisations into wiring funds into accounts controlled by shell companies.