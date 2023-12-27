Shatima Inaugurates Multi-Million Naira Redesigned Governor’s Office Complex

Vice President, Kassim Shettima on Wednesday inaugurated the multi-million redesigned Governor’s office complex at Government House in Kano State, with Special Prayers for the occupant of the Office to have God’s guidance.

The prayers which were conducted by Senator AbduRahman Kawu Sumaila, were in the Governor’s office, which includes a newly redesigned Council chamber, Executive conference hall and VIP lounge.

It will be recalled that the first redesigning of the Governor’s office was done by the same Governor who constructed, the first Military Administrator of the state, Commissioner of Police Late Audu Bako in 1967.

The Vice President was assisted by Governor Abba Yusuf, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Sen.President, Sen. Barau Jibril, Sen Kawu Sumaila and Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo to inaugurate the multi-million Naira redesigned complex.

Shettima lauded the political commitment demonstrated by Gov.Yusuf to ensure the timely execution of the project.

He explained that the remoulding of the Governor’s office with state-of-the-art equipment would provide a conducive working atmosphere for Gov Yusuf and staff to operate optimally.

” I Congratulate Gov . Yusuf and members of the executive council for a job well done,” the Vice President said.