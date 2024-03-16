Sharon Ooja – My Spirituality Does Not Affect My Acting

Delectable actress, Sharon Ooja, is one of the brightest stars positioning the industry through her acting prowess. Sharon came into limelight after she played the role of “Shalewa” in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit and ever since she has featured in countless box office movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Sharon spoke about her dream role, how Oloture movie stretched her, combining her spirituality and acting among others.

We are still in the women’s week, how well will say women have helped in lifting other women up? I grew up in a family of girls; four girls. That alone is a foundation to show you what women can do with one another. I strongly believe that women build a nation. Aunty Mo Abudu was one of the core people who helped me in the industry. I was very new and she gave me a chance when nobody knew me. Not only did she give me a chance, she pushed me like I was her child to the front. That’s something you don’t find often. It just goes to show that is what God does for His own.

He takes you to a place and makes people become at peace with you. I’m forever grateful to her. I don’t know how to not give credit to whom credit is due. She has paved the way for me and so many other people. There is a difference when you talk about people who help people on social media, and people who are actually helping people that they are not posting about on social media.

I strongly believe that if we women genuinely support one another and not only say women supporting women, I swear this world will grow faster I can tell you free of charge.

How have you been able to combine the spiritual side of you and the work you do as a professional? I feel that irrespective of where you find yourself you should be authentically who you are. I grew up in a background where I won’t say my parents were strict but they brought us up in Christ. I told myself that irrespective of where I find myself I will remain myself.

When I first started acting, one of the things I told God was that I wanted him to be my anchor and I wanted him to be my guide. I told God that if He does have my back and he propels me I will talk about him. I feel like I can’t afford to not talk about God because I have to keep to my own end of the bargain because He is keeping to His end. I will remain unapologetic and this is the beginning. For me, my spirituality has not in any way affected by career path.

You have shown your brilliant acting skills in several movies; don’t you think it is time to produce your first movie? Of course, I’m already thinking about it. As you are growing, you are learning, experiencing, and seeing things that to suggest ‘I can do this,).’ It’s hard but you are learning on the job. There is no better way to learn than to get experience, school is just theory. This is the practical aspect of it. I’m planning to make my own movie. It’s by God’s grace for sure.

You acted alongside Sabinus in the movie ‘Dead Serious’, how easy was it for you to pull through? If you look at the hidden story in the background of that movie, that movie touches a lot on mental health, and depression. As funny as Sabinus is, there were several times on set we had to cut because he is a very funny character to work with but I was very much invested in the story because it’s the story where someone that is not up to standard is loving someone that is bigger than him and that is because of the society that we are in.

It’s the pressure that men are put under to be rich to be able to find love. That story was very dear to me because I feel that we are in an era where we genuinely need to give love however it comes to us. Let’s not let social media cloud our judgement and real life.

Do you still have dream roles you look forward to playing? Yes, I sure have a lot of dream roles. I recently completed a pro- duction with Kunle Afolayan and I played a mother. It’s my first time playing a mother and it’s crazy. I’ve been in the industry but this is the first time I’m playing a mother and I loved it. I look forward to playing a musician where I have to sing and dance. I look forward to playing a pastor, a tomboy. I’m flexible so there are many roles I hope will come in Jesus’ name.

If you were not in the creative space, what other profession would you have explored? Most likely teaching. I absolutely love children, knowledge, and reading. When I was growing up I used to say I would be a teacher, I would stay with children and coach them. I used to do Sunday school after mass. In the University, I did some sort of babysitting, so I always knew that I would love to be around children and teach them.

Your character as a journalist in Oloture was awesome, was it fun to be a media person on the job? Honestly, it’s not easy. That’s why if you notice as tired as I am, I came to sit down with you because I understand the importance of having a good story and being able to get a good interview for your portfolio. Being in that shoe was a very hectic one, she put her life on the line. If you are very passionate about telling a story you will push yourself to the extreme which is what she did to the point where she put her life on the line. That story is one of the stories that changed my career and changed how people saw me. It’s one of the dearest movies ever to me.

Talking about supportive women in the industry, how will describe Funke Akindele? I can go on and on to describe the personality of Aunty Funke Akindele because she is one amazing being, supportive and always willing to assist others. She needs to be studied in the industry because every time she does a production, it’s a box office hit. She gave me an opportunity at the very early stage of my career.

I was in Jenifa’s Diary where I played Falz’ girlfriend for a very short while. She also featured me in other movies. She’s one of those people who always give others a chance. She’s literally the same as Aunty Mo, always giving people a chance. I genuinely love her. I have nothing but love for her.

What then do you have in store for 2024? A lot of projects I featured in will be coming this year, Oloture is already streaming on Netflix, the production I did with Kunle Afolayan is currently in post-production stage and I am currently going on set with Funke Akindele for another big project.

As a creative, what is your opinion of the collaboration between the creative industry and streaming platforms like Netflix? It’s good. This is the time when our African stories need to be heard, we need to put more colour on the screen. Our skin is beautiful, we are black, and our accent is everything.

Original Nigerian accent and I’m so happy that we have a platform that is showing our stories, which has brought us to where we are, and made us who we are. Talk about our ancestors, our back story. These are the things that make us authentically who we are. So Netflix and Nollywood cooperation is the best thing that has happened to us because it has even put us on the map.

What does style mean to you? For me, Style is an expression of my inner self. Today I woke up, I wanted to wear a flare skirt but the skirt was not flaring. So I went to my closet and picked this. Style is just an expression of how you are feeling at the time. I roll with how I’m feeling and I decided to just be free and so I wore this big blazer and I felt cute.