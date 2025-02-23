Sharon Ooja Marks One-Year Civil Wedding Anniversary With Husband

In a heartfelt post via her Instagram page, Sharon uploaded a touching video from their civil wedding day, reminiscing about the unforgettable moment they exchanged vows.

She attributed their blissful year of marriage to divine favor, writing, “It’s been over a year of God’s mercies and kindness to us… a day I’ll never forget. All I can say is thank you, Jesus, for everything, for being so kind and merciful to us.”

READ ALSO:

The actress didn’t hold back in praising her husband, whom she affectionately called her “Igbo king.” She credited Ugo for transforming her life in countless ways, highlighting his openness, honesty, and the genuine love he has shown her.