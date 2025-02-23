Sharon Ooja Marks One-Year Civil Wedding Anniversary With Husband

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja has taken to her social media page to mark a special milestones with her husband, Ugo, as they celebrate their first civil wedding anniversary.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony over a year ago, and has continued to bask in love and gratitude.
In a heartfelt post via her Instagram page, Sharon uploaded a touching video from their civil wedding day, reminiscing about the unforgettable moment they exchanged vows.
She attributed their blissful year of marriage to divine favor, writing, “It’s been over a year of God’s mercies and kindness to us… a day I’ll never forget. All I can say is thank you, Jesus, for everything, for being so kind and merciful to us.”
The actress didn’t hold back in praising her husband, whom she affectionately called her “Igbo king.” She credited Ugo for transforming her life in countless ways, highlighting his openness, honesty, and the genuine love he has shown her.
She wrote; “Happy wedding anniversary to us❤️(civil wedding )…. it’s been over a year of Gods mercies and kindness to us …these videos are from our civil wedding ceremony a day I’ll never forget ever all I I can say is thank you Jesus for everything , for being so kind and merciful to us ..
”for You are truly the giver of all things good and perfect… ,thank you my Igbo king for changing my life in so many ways beyond words ,for being such an open and honest person for loving me with a love so genuine ..my partner in all things ..with the God of the angel armies on our side, directing and protecting us its till infinity baby ❤️ ❤️.”
