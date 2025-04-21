Sharks Squad Wins Ibadan Swimming Championship

Share

Sharks Squad has won the second edition of Ibadthage-gradegrade swimming championship, which was held on Saturday at the University of Ibadan.

Sharks Squad claimed the championship with 24 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals ahead of Harmony Aquatic Club which got 11 gold 20 silver and 12 bronze.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) swimming team claimed the third position with 9 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze, while Jossy swimmers got 9 gold 17 silver and 27 bronze to claim the fourth position.

While speaking, the convener of the championship, 15-year-old Oluwatimilehin Olaiya, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, just as he lauded the participants for their love for swimming.

