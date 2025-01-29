Sharjah Festival Of African Literature: Wole Soyinka Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award

Share

The first-ever Sharjah Festival of African Literature has celebrated a milestone in African arts and culture by presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The award was conferred by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, recognising Soyinka’s extraordinary contributions to African literature and his impact as a global literary icon.

This landmark event, which began last Friday, January 24, and runs until January 27, is co-curated by the Book Buzz Foundation, founded and directed by Lola Shoneyin, a prominent literary figure renowned for curating the Ake Arts and Book Festival and the Kaduna Book and Arts Festival.

The festival has brought together a stellar lineup of African literary voices, including: Prof. Wole Soyinka, Nobel Laureate Prof. Abdulrazak Gurnah, Alain Mabanckou, Jennifer Makumbi, Petina Gappah, Nnedi Okorafor, Peter Kimani, Yvonne Owuor, Chika Unigwe, Tendai Huchu, Wole Talabi, Cheryl Ntumi, Fatima Bala, Nnamdi Ehirim, Umar Abubakar Sidi, and poets Wana Udobang, Maryam Bukar Hassan, and Deborah Johnson, Dami Ajayi (author and poet), Ann Masina (South African singer), and notable guests like Ifeoma Esiri, Mara Menzies, Ade Bantu, Amyn BawaAllah, Kenanao Phele, Wendy Njoroge, Abdulkareem Baba-Aminu, and Dr. Olaokun Soyinka.

Earlier in her opening Speech, Lola Shoneyin described the Festival as a landmark event that brings together eminent authors, established wordsmiths and new voices from across Africa and the United Arab Emirates, noting that the festival as much more than a celebration of words.

“It is a significant step towards bridging the gap between these two regions which are rich in heritage, bound by a complex history, yet now united by the limitless power of story – telling and creativity.

“As a city that hosts several book festivals, conferences and fairs, Sharjah has become a beacon of literary excellence, a place where people engaged in the business of books converge to deliberate, to learn and to take the right steps towards a more equitable literary landscape,” she said, adding that Sharjah’s commitment to fostering dialogue and the cross-fertilisation of ideas makes it a befitting setting for the festival.

“Africa and the Arab world share deep-rooted connections—woven through centuries of trade, scholarship, and artistic exchange. Yet, despite these ties, we have not developed enough platforms for shared literary engagement.

Today, together, we take a bold step towards changing that. This festival offers us a unique opportunity to engage, to listen, to discover the stories that have shaped our identities, to bring our peoples closer together.

“African literature is as diverse as the continent itself—spanning thousands of languages, cultures. histories, and perspectives.

Our works speak to our resistance, our resilience, our struggles, our humour, our joys, and the bold reimagining of the futures.” The festival reflects the UAE’s dedication to fostering global literary exchange and highlighting African stories and culture on an international stage.

