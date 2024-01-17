Shari’ah Council Calls On Tinubu Over Economic Hardship

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the persistent economic hardship bedevilling the country.

The Council made the call at a press conference held by its President, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyatullah in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the suffering of Nigerians has increased under Tinubu with the rising cost of food, goods and services nationwide.

“The suffering of Nigerians has escalated since President Tinubu assumed office.

“What used to cost N200 is now being sold at N2,000. Nigeria’s current state is marked by cash scarcity, unemployment, and economic challenges,” he said.

Food inflation increased to 28.92 per cent and 33.93 per cent, respectively, in December 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.