Sharia Law: We’ll Always Stand By Constitution – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, cleared the air on the plan to apply Sharia Law in some states of the South-West, including Oyo, noting that his administration will not oppose anything that is in line with the Constitution.

According to Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, the clarification came against the backdrop of a media report that the Oyo State Government would go to court to challenge the plan.

Governor Makinde declared that members of the public can approach the Sharia Panel if they feel like doing so.

The governor, who said the panel could be an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, noted that the court of law is still empowered by the Constitution to settle all disputes and that his administration will always follow the dictates of the Constitution.

Makinde stated this at the 2025 Iftar Programme organised by the Oyo State Government, the sixth since he became governor of the state in 2019, held at the frontage of the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to the governor, his administration is focused on ensuring religious harmony and total unity in the state and would, therefore, not allow anyone to cause disaffection in the state.

He added that while some people will want to use any means to win elections, including causing religious disharmony, his government has remained focused on developing the state sustainably for the good of its residents and future generations.

He said: “I read in the newspaper that I would go to Court for interpretation on the Sharia Panel, which is ongoing in Oyo. That is not my position.

“My position is that we will support anything that is in our Constitution. I made a statement when Muslims in South Western Nigeria (MUSWEN) came to my office that we should not encourage discord among ourselves no matter how little.

“The interpretation on my own side is that, even in our families, it is not every issue we take to court. When people have disagreements, the elders in the family try to settle the dispute.

“So, on this particular Sharia Panel, whoever wants to patronise it and feels it is an alternative dispute mechanism, it is okay. It will help the government and ensure that the cases going to our judges are reduced.

“We will encourage alternative dispute resolution mechanism and the only thing I can say is that if it is something to be enforced or that needs more clarity, you still have the court, which is recognised by the Constitution.

“We have all lived together peacefully and as we move towards the next election, there will be elements that only think about the next election.

“But what we have done in this administration is to think about the next generation.

“This is the reason that after three years into this government, we sat down and thought we should rehabilitate our roads.

“Before now, previous administrations would come in, patch the roads but during raining seasons, they get destroyed again.

“In our own estimation, we observed that most of these roads are 50 years old to 60 years old. So, we said we would scrape them, reconstruct them so that for the next 30 years, nobody would do anything on them.

“So, as we move towards the next election, let us be vigilant. People will come with all sorts. But I know that your prayers will see us through. Oyo State would never go back to the era of ‘do or die’ politics.”

Governor Makinde appreciated the Islamic faithful in the state for their prayers, support and cooperation towards his administration, noting that these had resulted in tremendous progress and growth.

“He equally thanked the legislators, the judiciary and the people of the state for their cooperation, just as he commended all the service chiefs for their good work in keeping the state safe and secure.

The governor charged everyone not to encourage disunity that could truncate the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Delivering the Iftar lecture, the Chief Imam, Oyo State Government House Mosque, Sheik Adebayo Bello Rufai, noted that Allah loves Governor Makinde for his dedication, steadfastness and good deeds to the people of the state.

He added that God would reward him for feasting the people, especially during Ramadan period.

“Earlier in his opening remarks, the chairman on the occasion, Chief Bayo Oyero, thanked Governor Makinde for organising the 6th edition of Iftar since the inception of his administration and for his continuous support to the Muslim Ummah in the state.

He prayed for the successful tenure of his government and sought more prayers for the state and the country at large.

Also in their separate goodwill messages, the Secretary, Oyo State Muslim Community, Alhaji Abidemi Siyanbade and Professor Rasheed Aderinoye lauded the governor for allocating a new land for the reconstruction of the late Rashidi Adesokan Mosque affected by the ongoing reconstruction of Premier Hotel, Ibadan.

They also commended Governor Makinde’s recent recruitment of over primary and secondary school teachers, describing him as a kind-hearted and visionary leader who accommodates all the religions in the state.

In his vote of thanks, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal, lauded Governor Makinde’s uncommon leadership virtues and also appreciated the other arms of government for their support and cooperation with the present administration.

The event had in attendance a former governor of the state and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja; former Deputy Governor of Oyo State and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former deputy governor, Engr Hamid Gbadamosi; Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja, represented by Alhaja Kobiowu; and Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mohammed Fadeyi.

Also in attendance were member representing Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Justice R.B Akintola; President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Tajudeen Abdulganiyu and the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni.

Others were chairman, Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr Saka Balogun; Chairman, Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Sheik Hashim Atere; Oyo State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke; Oyo State PDP Women Leader, Alhaja Wulemotu Ibitoye; Prof. K.K Oloso; Baba Isale Musulumi, Oloye Nureni Akanbi; President-General of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Barr. Ajeniyi Ajewole; Muslim clerics; Royal Fathers; Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries, among other dignitaries.

