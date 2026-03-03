Sharia Law: Two Legal Codes Can’t Coexist, Group Tells FG, NASS

A group, Ndi Igbo Worldwide Union, has called on the federal government, the National Assembly and the leadership of Islam in Nigeria to choose between a common law society and a religious legal system, arguing that two legal codes cannot coexist in a serious, modern nation.

In a statement issued by its President Benjamin Nwankwo and Secretary, Chief Charles Edemuzo, the group warned the Federal Government, the National Assembly, and Northern Islamic leadership that the time for ambiguity is over, because the Nigerian state, in its current configuration, is no longer sustainable.

According to the group, “the recent push-back by Islamic authorities against Mr. Riley Moore’s call to repeal Sharia criminal law exposes a bitter truth,” is the ultimate test for Nigeria. The statement reads: “Nigeria enshrines Sharia in its Constitution and, as a ranking member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), cannot simply erase it overnight.

“Any proposal to impose a uniform common law system without first dismantling the 1999 constitution is a non-starter. Those pretending otherwise are living in denial. “Two legal codes cannot coexist in a serious, modern nation. Nigeria cannot continue to pretend that a “common law” society can function alongside a full-blown religious legal system.”