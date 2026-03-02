Sharia Law: Two Legal Codes Cannot Co-Exist, Group Tells FG, N’Assembly

A sociopolitical group, Ndi Igbo Worldwide Union, has called on the Federal Government, the National Assembly and the leadership of Islam in Nigeria to choose between a common law society and a religious legal system, arguing that two legal codes cannot coexist in a serious, modern nation.

In a press release issued by its President, Benjamin Nwankwo and Secretary, Chief Charles Edemuzo, the group warned the Federal Government, the National Assembly, and Northern Islamic leadership that the time for ambiguity is over, because the Nigerian state, in its current configuration, is no longer sustainable.

According to the group, “the recent push-back by Islamic authorities against Mr Riley Moore’s call to repeal Sharia criminal law exposes a bitter truth,” is the ultimate test for Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Nigeria enshrines Sharia in its Constitution and, as a ranking member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), cannot simply erase it overnight. Any proposal to impose a uniform common law system without first dismantling the 1999 constitution is a non-starter. Those pretending otherwise are living in denial.

“Two legal codes cannot coexist in a serious, modern nation. Nigeria cannot continue to pretend that a “common law” society can function alongside a full-blown religious legal system.

“Northern leaders must make a choice: either fully embrace an egalitarian common law society where all Nigerians are equal under the law or be allowed to exist as an exclusive Islamic enclave—legitimate, sovereign, and separate if they so choose, much like the United Arab Emirates.

“The status quo is dead. The Sharia crisis proves that Nigeria cannot survive as a single, unified state under its current arrangement.

“The nation now faces two stark outcomes: a peaceful referendum establishing a safe-haven in the East for persecuted Judeo-Christian citizens, or violence and inevitable fragmentation—a reality no one desires but which history will enforce if the government continues to ignore the structural fault lines.”

Ndi Igbo Worldwide Union held that, as England once guaranteed sanctuary for Protestants fleeing Catholic persecution in France, Biafra can serve as a modern-day sanctuary for all citizens fleeing oppression in Northern Nigeria.

The Union urged the National Assembly to either remove Sharia from the Constitution and preserve peace, or they can ignore the writing on the wall and preside over a fracture of the Nigerian state.

“There is no middle ground. Ndi Igbo Worldwide Union makes no apology for this frankness. As the Nigerian Jihadists make no apology for the public lynching of a college student, Deborah Samuel, the kidnapping and forcible slavery of Leah Sharibu, to date and several others.

“The safety, survival, and future of Ndi Igbo and all persecuted Nigerians demand clarity. Any attempts to maintain the current imbalance will be recorded as deliberate negligence, with consequences that the architects of such inaction must face.”