Sharia Court Remands Labourer For Allegedly Stealing Cow Skin

On Tuesday, a Sharia Court in Kano State ordered 23-year-old Abdulwahab Yusuf to be remanded in a correctional facility after pleading guilty to stealing cow skin worth N8,500.

The state police command charged Yusuf, who lives in Tukuntawa Quarters Kano with theft.

New Telegraph gathered that Judge Umar Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until August 22 for summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Fatihu Auwal, who also resides in Tukuntawa Quarters, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on August 5.

Wada alleged that the defendant entered the complainant’s stand and stole the cow’s skin.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.