The Department of State Services’ (DSS) intervention forestalled a potential ethno-religious crisis in Oyo State crisis following the proposal by some Islamic clerics to establish a Sharia Court in Oyo Town.

This was followed by the burning of Quran by a traditionalist.

Both developments threatened public peace, and highlyplaced sources said yesterday that the DSS’ intervention helped reduce rising tensions in the town.

It was learnt that the DSS invited the clerics for an “interview” shortly after they announced the plan to establish a Sharia Court in Oyo.

The Service’s swift arrest of the traditionalist who openly burnt the Quran, and uploaded it on social media helped deescalate tensions.

During the interview session, the proponents were made aware of the fact that only the Constitution could guarantee the establishment of a court anywhere in Nigeria.

It was learnt that the decision of the clerics to drop the plan was made shortly after the Service sensitised them.

According to the source, “Shortly after the Islamic clerics announced plans to establish a Sharia Court in Oyo, the DSS invited them for an ‘interview.’

“During the session, they were made aware of the fact that the establishment of a court is a constitutional matter, hence no individual or group can decide on it. “The decision of the clerics to drop the plan was made shortly after the sensitisation by the Service.”

Another source disclosed: “Contrary to some insinuations in some quarters, the Oyo Command of the DSS dealt with the two situations equally.

“In fact, the balancing act doused the volatile situations, thereby preventing a potential ethno-religious crisis, which would have threatened national security.

“That the clerics later retracted and published the retraction in some national dailies is the covert intervention work of the DSS.”

It was learnt that the traditionalist who burnt the Quran would face prosecution for offences bordering on possible incitement, disturbance of public peace and threat to national security.”

Another insider who spoke on condition of anonymity noted that it was unfortunate, because the way and manner people reacted to this incident was a clear case of threat to national security, unity and cohesion, adding:

“If you listen to the video, which was made in Yoruba language, you would hear the suspect inciting the public by boasting that there will be no consequence for the action.

“Now, which intelligence agency worth its name will allow such brazen crime to happen without acting in a swift and timely manner, as the Oyo Command of the Service did?”

