Shari’a Court Clears Jigawa Commissioner Of Adultery Allegations

A Kano State Upper Shari’a Court in Kofar Kudu yesterday cleared the suspended Jigawa State Commissioner of Special Duties Auwal Danladi Sankara of allegations of adultery with a married woman Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

Nasiru Buba had filed a case against Sankara whom he accused of having an illicit affair with his wife. In his ruling, Judge Ibrahim Sarki Yola terminated the case due to lack of evidence.

He held that the court decided to terminate the case following a thorough examination by the AIG Zone, Kano, and the Kano State Attorney General, which found no evidence to support the allegations of illicit affairs between Sankara and Nabegu.

The judge said: “There is no need for me to hear a response from the complainant since my action to terminate this case is based on the report of the AIG’s investigation and Kano AG tendered before the court.”

