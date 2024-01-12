Shari’a: Council Chair Dares Gov Bago, Vows To Enforce Ban Of Alcohol Sales In Suleja

…Orders closure of hotels

Despite the directives given by the Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Umaru Bago, Chairman of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Isiyaku Bawa Naibi has vowed to enforce the ban on the sales of alcohol through the state liquor license board.

Naibi said that he would not only enforce the ban on the sales of alcohol, adding that he would ensure all hotels operating below standard are closed down.

It should be recalled that Governor Bago had disassociated his administration from the ban on sales of alcohol as that was not the immediate priority of his administration even though Niger is a Shari’a state.

The Governor according to a statement had vehemently denied that he imposed a ban on alcohol sales and consumption in specific areas in the state, especially the Suleja local government area of the state.

He categorically dismissed as baseless such assertions, saying that he never issued such directives adding that the statement attributed to the Secretary of the Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board, Ibrahim Mohammed, did not emanate from the government. “no such board has been formed under my administration”, he said.

In addition to the denial, the Governor had instructed security agents to apprehend the author of the statement, Mohammed Ibrahim, the self-appointed Secretary of the non-existent board, to investigate the motives behind the false pronouncement.

While emphasizing the commitment of his administration to safeguard citizens’ fundamental rights, including freedom of religion, the governor assured residents that such misleading information hold no merit in the policies of his government and therefore urged citizens to continue their lawful activities without undue concern.

But the Council Chairman while meeting with hoteliers and beer parlour operators at the council secretariat during the week made it clear that his council was going ahead with the enforcement of the ban on the sales of alcohol.

According to one of the operators who did not want his name mentioned, the chairman specifically told them to disregard the statement by the state government, warning that he would not allow the sales of alcohol in his council despite the governor’s directives.

“We just held a meeting with the council chairman and he told us that the council was going ahead with the ban on the sales of alcohol in his council.

“He (Chairman) also said we should pretend that we did not see any statement from the state government or the governor and that such statement is political and that the reality is that he will not allow the sales of alcohol in his council”.

He was also quoted to have vowed to close down all hotels in Suleja and its environs except those that meet operational standards, adding that such hotels should be ready to pay the newly approved tax by the council.

However, all attempts to get the reaction of the Council chairman could not yield any result as his phone was not reachable after several efforts.