Shares Fall In Asia As Nvidia Curbs Fan Worries, Gold Hits Record

Shares fell in Asia yesterday as AI darling Nvidia, opens new tab took a hit from US curbs on chip sales to China, highlighting the damage to come in a tit-for-tat global trade war, while gold hit a record and the dollar stayed under pressure.

Data showed that China’s economy grew 5.4% in the first quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations, although trade tensions with the US have clouded the outlook.

Overnight, President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on all US critical minerals imports, on top of reviews into pharmaceutical and chip imports.

Beijing is continuing to play hardball, having reportedly ordered airlines to suspend deliveries of Boeing aircraft, opens new tab, reports Reuters. S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% while Nasdaq futures slumped 1.4%.

That was due to a 6% plunge in Nvidia shares in afterhours trading, which erased a total of $160 billion in its market cap. The White House said Trump is open to making a trade deal with China but Beijing should make the first move.

All of the uncertainties left gold in an unstoppable position, with the bullion up 1.2% to hit another record high of $3,266.65 per ounce.

Meanwhile, China has warned of Trump tariff shocks to its already sluggish economy even as it grew by 5.4% in the first quarter year-on-year.

The numbers beat expectations but this data covers a period before US tariffs on Chinese-made goods jumped from 10% to 145%.

