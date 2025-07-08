Shareholders Want Banks To Exit Forbearance

Shareholders of different banks have appealed to financial institutions to redouble their efforts toward exiting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) regulatory forbearance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that forbearance is implemented by a government or regulatory agency to temporarily suspend some regulations to provide relief to businesses or banks facing financial difficulties and unable to repay their loans under certain terms and conditions.

Mrs Bisi Bakare, the National Coordinator, Pragmatic Shareholders Association, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, that the timing for the directive was inappropriate. Bakare said the CBN’s directive had cut short the expectations for Nigerians living in the diaspora.

According to her, the nominal charge of approximately $50 is not a fee for obtaining a BVN, but rather a recoverable processing cost for remote biometric and due diligence verification. This cost, she noted, covers secure identity authentication, data handling, and technology infrastructure required to support the overseas enrolment process. “Nigerians in the diaspora previously paid $200.

The associated fee of $50 is strictly a processing charge for remote verification and not a payment for the BVN itself,” she stated, adding that “the NRBVN system is a voluntary, secure and convenient solution for Nigerians in the diaspora.” Speaking further, she described the reports circulating on social media as suggesting the imposition of new or excessive charges on Nigerians as inaccurate and misleading, and advised that they should be disregarded.

She added that the NRBVN was more than just a onetime initiative, noting that it formed the foundation of the bank’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at improving and expanding access to financial services for Nigerians globally. Ali urged the public to verify all information related to the NRBVN through the CBN and NIBSS’ official communication channels.

According to a statement by the apex bank, the NRBVN platform, launched in collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), marks a transformative step in enabling Nigerians living overseas to obtain a Bank Verification Number remotely. “With this system, Nigerians can access banking services from anywhere, saving time and travel costs while ensuring safe and secure transactions.

The NRBVN solution eliminates barriers by providing a faster, more efficient alternative that aligns with global best practices in digital identity management,” the statement added. of shareholders on receipt of dividend and capital appreciation on their investment in the banks.

She recalled that the same CBN mandated the banks to raise capital and most investors responded by increasing their shares. ”This was done with expectation of getting dividend but this directive will truncate such desires.

”We note that the timing is not adequate as you cannot shift a goal post when the match is on. ”Hence much as we acknowledge the benefit of this circular which is to ensure a strong capital base for the banks and to strengthen their resilience and stability, we believe that effort must be made by affected banks to exit the forbearance.

”The banks need to exit this and position themselves for dividend payment to their respective shareholders,” she said. Mr Moses Igbrude, the National Coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, stressed the need for the directive to be managed by the Boards and management of banks in a way that dividends payment would not be disrupted.

According to him, the CBN’s initial forbearance extension was intended to maintain stability and prevent disruption, which has been appreciated by investors and Nigerians alike. ”When rolling back this directive, it is crucial to structure and manage the transition carefully with all stakeholders to avoid instability and maintain the stability that was initially intended.”