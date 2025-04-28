Shareholders Laud Lafarge’s N5.20 Dividend

Share

Shareholders of Lafarge Africa Plc have commended the company for its N1.20 final dividend for 2024 and an interim dividend of N4 for the first quarter of 2025, representing N5.20 per share.

They gave the commendation during the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos on Friday.

While celebrating the company’s commitment to rewarding investors, the shareholders collectively urged Lafarge Africa to urgently address the significant issue of unclaimed dividends, currently standing at not less than N3 billion.

Mr Eric Akinduro, Chairman of the Ibadan Zone Shareholders Association, congratulated the Chairman of Lafarge Africa for the success recorded in its profit for the year and other market indices.

Akinduro urged the company to draft a sustainability plan to maintain the success recorded going forward. He expressed concern over some shareholders’ inability to claim their dividend for various reasons, urging the company to wade into that issue.

He said: “We are really celebrating success, upholding the legacy left by our forefathers. I congratulate the chairman and everyone.

“It is sad that in spite of all that the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is doing to ensure every shareholder gets their dividend, we still have N3 billion worth of unclaimed dividend from Lafarge alone.

“This is not proper. So, we call on the management of Lafarge and SEC to look into this and ensure the problems hindering shareholders from accessing their dividend are surmounted.”

Also, Mr Godfrey Chibuno, Chairman of the Youth Alliance Shareholders Association, emphasised the need for prompt attention to the issue of unclaimed dividends, urging the company to take immediate action to address this matter.

