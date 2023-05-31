Shareholders Commend Sterling Bank On 2022 Financial Performance

Shareholders of one of Africa’s fastest growing companies, Sterling Bank, have commended the board of directors, executive management and staff of the bank on its remarkable financial performance for the 2022 year, resulting in a recommendation of dividends of 15 kobo per ordinary share; a fifty percent increase from that paid in 2021. The shareholders gave this commendation at the 61st Annual General Meeting of the bank held in Lagos on Wednesday. Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Rilwan Hamza, one of the shareholders, commended the board members and staff of the bank for the wonderful financial performance, while another shareholder, Mr. Boniface Okezie, expressed delight at the level of transparency displayed by the board and commended them for the improved dividend payout.

The shareholders urged the board to make the most of the transition into a financial holdings company and establish more subsidiaries that will drive even more growth and increase shareholder value. The bank’s strong performance for the 2022 financial year was derived from growth in its assets base and customers’ deposits by 14.4 percent and 9.8 percent respectively.

This is despite strong economic headwinds experienced by the Nigerian economy in the year under review. Addressing shareholders of the bank at the first meeting as a limited liability company, following its on- going transformation into a holding company structure, Chairman of the bank, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, remarked: “Despite the challenges during 2022, our performance reflected our resilience and determination to deliver optimal value for our shareholders. We are pleased that we closed the year on a good note.”