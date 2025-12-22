Shareholders Approve N40bn Private Placement For Access Holdings

Access Holdings Plc has secured shareholder approval to raise up to N40 billion in additional capital through a private placement, as the financial services group moves to strengthen its capital base and support future growth plans. The approval was granted at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which was held virtually.

According to the resolutions passed at the meeting, shareholders authorized the board of directors to raise additional capital of up to N40 billion, or such other amount or its equivalent in foreign currencies, through a private placement.

The capital raise will be executed in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the Investments and Securities Act 2025, the rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), relevant directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the company’s Articles of Association.

As part of the approved resolutions, the issued share capital of Access Holdings Plc will be increased from N26.66 billion, represented by 53.32 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, to N27.65 billion, divided into 55.29 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

This will be achieved through the creation and addition of 1.98 billion new ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing shares of the company.

The board was also authorized to allot the newly created ordinary shares at a price of N20.25 per share, or such other price as may be determined by the Board, to one or more investors. The placement may be executed in tranches and on terms and conditions to be finalized by the directors.

In addition, shareholders empowered the Board to identify and approve potential private placement investors, determine the structure, valuation, modalities and timeline of the transaction, and appoint all relevant professional advisers required for the successful execution of the capital raise.

The resolutions further authorized the board to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals from relevant authorities, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Nigerian Exchange Limited, as well as to comply with any directives issued by the regulators.