Shared Prosperity: Experts Restate Role Of Insurance In Investment

As uncertainty persists in the country’s investment space, the need to embrace insurance for business protection has been reemphasised by financial managers and investment experts. The experts, who shared their views at a webinar with the theme: “Shared Prosperity Through Financial Inclusion – Protecting Your Business and Wallet Using Insurance,” said insurance remained the only means for investors to ensure safety for their businesses.

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Lendsqr Adedeji Olowe, who was the keynote speaker at the event hosted by Olamide Olajolo, Managing Director, Coronation Insurance Plc, said insurance was a key element in the financial inclusion strategy, stressing that insurance remained one of the best tools for wealth creation. Speaking on the event, Olajolo said the broader objectives were to create awareness of Coronation Insurance’s products, increase the mailing list for client acquisition, improve brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Insurance as a thought leader in the financial services space.

He noted that insurance was a pooling system that enables policyholders con- tribute funds, which are used to cater for those who suffer mishap. He called on the public to embrace insurance especially now that the economy is faced with high inflation leading to soaring cost of goods and services. Specifically, the panelists emphasized that in a volatile market where a single event could wipe out a life- time’s work, insurance played a critical role in both personal and business survival.

According to them, by creating a pool of capital in which the good fortune of the many assured the survival of the few who encountered misfortune, insurance has a critical role to play – primarily by making sure that Nigerians do not rely on their savings or assets to cover losses. It was also pointed out that in an economy of over 40 million small businesses, accounting for approximately 84 per cent of employment and 50 per cent of GDP, Nigeria’s low rate of insurance penetration meant that most small businesses and individuals are relying on cash to manage daily risks.

“Yet even in large, successful businesses with substantial assets and secure cash flow, it was impossible to have investments or cash sufficient to cover your entire risk portfolio. This kind of financial recklessness often challenged the ability of Nigeria’s small business sector to drive sustained growth and long-term prosperity. Just N250 000 cover, for example, could secure over N1 billion in risk. What business could set N1 billion aside to cover their own risks?

“As such, it is incumbent on the industry to change the narrative on insurance,” the panelists said. They also believed that the attitude to insurance could be changed in Nigeria by providing practical examples of how simple insurance products could sustain financial inclusion by protecting income and investment. The panelists were also at pains to demonstrate the value of insurance, especially to businesses, saying simple, affordable, products like health and life insurance for business owners, for example, could save a family or a small business owner from being wiped out by the ill health of the bread winner or single business operator.

“Access to credit is a key driver of business success across all businesses in Nigeria. Small businesses, however, struggled to access credit. “Here too, insurance has a critical role to play. Small businesses with adequate insurance cover present at much more secure credit proposition to reputable financial institutions, like banks, and other grade A lenders. As such, small businesses with just a few basic covers are far more likely to access credit on much more favorable terms.

“Moreover, with most insurance providers able to advise on the risks that specific individuals or businesses faced, the simple process of purchasing insurance acts as a powerful force for financial education in Nigeria. In short, by deepening financial literacy, Nigeria’s insurance sector is ensuring the survival of far more businesses and the prosperity of far more families,” the experts added. Olowe noted that insurance was required in all human undertakings, adding that a life without insurance is hopeless, comparing such a life to a driver who drives without using a seat belt.

According to him, a driver can drive for years without using a seat belt, but the day he gets involved in an accident, there would be nothing to save him from such disaster. He submitted that it would be difficult to build a lasting wealth without leveraging insurance as risk mitigation measure, stressing that insurance helps a great deal in preserving wealth. He also implored insurance practitioners to live up to their responsibilities in claims payment, stating that most people don’t buy insurance owing to the attitude of some erring insurance companies.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer Sycamore.ng, Babatunde Moses, a member of panel of discussants, said insurance made it easy for business owners to access credit. He noted that no finance house would grant credit facility to an individual without insurance to protect the facility. According to him, individuals seeking micro credit, have to show proof of insurance especially loss of job insurance, before their request are granted. He urged business owners to leverage insurance in growing their businesses, as it is difficult to replace lost items in present Nigeria without insurance.

Also contributing, the Chief Executive Officer Triift Africa, Yemisi Isidi, said insurance was a system of paying now to save later. She noted that insurance was the major resort for small business owners to keep the businesses afloat. An Anchor on CNBC Africa, Wole Famurewa, who was the moderator of the event, also implored the public to leverage insurance in sharing prosperity, stressing that insurance remains one of the best way out of poverty.