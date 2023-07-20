Share Money Saved From Fuel Subsidy Removal To States, Diri Tells FG

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has asked the Federal Government to share the money saved following fuel subsidy re- moval to states. He also urged the Federal Government to purchase boats for people living in riverine communities to help cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa during the in- auguration of the taxis to cushion the effects of transport problems in the state, Diri said the state government did that to empower youths and to cushion the negative effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Diri said: “Our people, especially in local government areas that we cannot asses by land are the most affected. “We are working on something and we believe that with the subsidy removal, those monies should actually come to the federation account.

“They should not be decided only in Abuja and if all of those monies are shared within the federating units and we have our own share with what we are also planning. “I’m very sure that our maritime sector will also be affected the way land transport has been affected.”