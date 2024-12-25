Share Love, Foster Harmony, Adeleke Urges Christians At Christmas

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has congratulated Christians in the state and beyond on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration, urging them to follow Jesus Christ’s example of compassion and tolerance.

Governor Adeleke who described the birth of Jesus Christ as a defining moment for mankind, said the festive season is a solemn reminder of the power of love and how it can save humanity.

While recognising unity and togetherness as an important message that Jesus Christ’s life resonates, Governor Adeleke charged Osun people, particularly Christians, to draw from the spiritual import of the celebration by sharing love and fostering harmony in communities.

The governor, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, said, “I extend my warm wishes to the Christian faithful in Osun state and beyond as we mark this year’s Christmas. The birth of Jesus Christ is a manifestation of the power of love and reminds us of the essence of compassion,” the Governor noted in his message.

“In the mood of celebration, I urge us to take a moment to reflect on the message of renewal that the birth of Jesus Christ signifies, promoting activities that will unite not divide, build not destroy, and bring peace, not conflict.

“It is also my sincere appeal that we extend hands of kindness to the needy and the weak in the society, spreading love and generosity beyond borders. That is the essence of Christmas and it is most essential that at a time like this, no one is left to their fate.”

Governor Adeleke who noted his administration’s efforts to ease the pressure of hard time on the people of the state, said the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers and pensioners will ensure that many families have a blissful Christmas celebration.

“Across Osun state, workers are receiving credit alert of the implementation of the new minimum wage in their various accounts just as the approved welfare package for pensioners is being paid as a mark of our administration’s commitment to ensure that families have no hindrance in celebrating Christmas.

“Beyond welfare, our administration has invested heavily in upscaling the state road network, ensuring that people can move without hitches. We will continue to prioritise interventions that will have a positive impact on the lives of Osun people.

While wishing for hitch-free celebration and prosperous 2025, Governor Adeleke assured Osun people that his government will continue to pursue development projects, noting that more investments in the wellbeing of Osun people will be made so as to drive the expected progress next year.

