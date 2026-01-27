Share Index Edges Higher As NGX Trading Closes Mixed

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended on a mixed note today, as gains in selected mid- and small-cap stocks offset losses across banking, consumer, and industrial counters.

Market data from the NGX showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) edged up slightly to 165,713.82 points, compared with 165,517.56 points in the previous session. Consequently, market capitalization rose to ₦106.09 trillion from ₦105.96 trillion, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid selective bargain hunting.

The benchmark index traded within a narrow range during the session, recording a high of 166,267.60 points and a low of 165,397.37 points, while the average index level stood at 165,681.71 points.

Sectoral indices closed mixed, with the NGX Insurance Index advancing to 1,316.08 points from 1,300.06 points, and the NGX Consumer Goods Index improving to 4,100.23 points. The NGX Industrial Index also recorded marginal gains, closing at 5,985.95 points.

In contrast, the NGX Banking Index dipped slightly to 1,630.48 points, while the NGX 30 Index and NGX Premium Index also ended lower, reflecting profit-taking in large-cap stocks.

Top gainers included Deap Capital Management, which rose 9.94% to close at ₦8.63. SCOA Nigeria followed with a 9.94% gain to ₦28.75, while Union Home REIT advanced 9.94% to ₦86.25. Other notable gainers were Morison Industries (+9.92% to ₦9.09), RT Briscoe (+9.89% to ₦7.22), and Abbey Building Society (+9.86% to ₦7.80). Cadbury Nigeria rose 3.52% to ₦67.60, while Fidelity Bank added 4.50% to close at ₦19.75.

On the downside, Austin Laz led the losers’ chart, shedding 9.96% to close at ₦4.34. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals declined 9.62% to ₦10.80, while Prestige Assurance lost 7.37% to ₦1.76. Other decliners included Africa Prudential (-6.96%), Veritas Kapital (-6.86%), Chams Holding Company (-5.97%), and Linkage Assurance (-5.82%). Tier-one lender Zenith Bank closed marginally lower at ₦70.90, down 0.14%.

Overall, market activity reflected a cautious but resilient tone, with investors selectively positioning in undervalued stocks while trimming exposure in some blue-chip names amid prevailing macroeconomic uncertainties.