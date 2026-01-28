Share Index Edges Higher As NGX Trading Closes Mixed

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended on a mixed note yesterday as gains in selected midand small-cap stocks offset losses across banking, consumer and industrial counters.

Market data from the NGX showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) edged up slightly to close at 165,713.82 points, compared with 165,517.56 points in the previous session. Consequently, market capitalization rose to N106.09 trillion from N105.96 trillion, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid selective bargain hunting.

The benchmark index traded within a narrow range during the session, recording a high of 166,267.60 points and a low of 165,397.37 points, while the average index level stood at 165,681.71 points.

However, sectoral indices closed mixed as NGX Insurance Index advanced to 1,316.08 points from 1,300.06 points, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index improved to 4,100.23 points. The NGX Industrial Index also recorded marginal gains, closing at 5,985.95 points.

In contrast, the NGX Banking Index dipped slightly to 1,630.48 points, while the NGX 30 Index and NGX Premium Index also ended lower, reflecting profit-taking in large-cap stocks.

The gainers’ chart was led by Deap Capital Management, which rose by 9.94 per cent to close at N8.63. SCOA Nigeria followed with a 9.94 per cent gain to N28.75, while Union Home Reit advanced by 9.94 per cent to close at N86.25.

Other notable gainers included Morison Industries (+9.92 per cent to N9.09), RT Briscoe (+9.89 per cent to N7.22) and Abbey Building Society (+9.86 per cent to N7.80). Cadbury Nigeria also featured among the gainers, rising by 3.52 per cent to N67.60, while Fidelity Bank added 4.50 per cent to close at N19.75.