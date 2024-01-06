Shaping Nigeria’s Political Landscape

The year 2024 holds significant importance for Nigeria, marking a time when elected leaders are expected to settle into their roles post-general elections. As the nation anticipates progress and development, several politicians stand out as key figures to watch in the unfolding political landscape. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI writes on the politicians to watch in the year.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

All eyes are on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he navigates the challenges of his first full 12-month calendar year in office. Nigerians are eager to see tangible improvements in various areas, including the economy, security, and ethnic relations.

Tinubu’s leadership will be closely scrutinised as he addresses issues like inflation, high living costs, and recent security incidents.

Atiku Abubakar

As former Vice President Atiku Abubakar transitions into a role as an elder statesman, 2024 is seen as a pivotal year for him within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Leading the older generation of the party, Atiku is expected to play a unifying role and guide the party through internal challenges.

Peter Obi

Having contested as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi’s focus in 2024 is on sustaining the vibrancy he brought to the party. As a two-term former governor of Anambra State, Obi aims to rally more supporters and members, ensuring the Labour Party remains a formidable force in off-season gover-norship elections.

Nyesom Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s political allegiance may come under scrutiny in 2024. Balancing between his role as a strong member of the PDP and serving in the APC government, Wike’s actions will likely define his loyalty and influence within both political spheres.

Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, nearing the end of his second term in 2024, faces challenges within his party. Obaseki’s focus will be on consolidating control within the PDP in a bid to influence the selection of the party’s governorship candidate for the upcoming elections.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s political future hinges on the Supreme Court judgment on the Kano governorship election. Success in court may rejuvenate Kwankwaso’s influence, potentially leading to alliances and coalitions at both national and sub-national levels.

Kashim Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima aims to assert himself as a key political figure in the North. Focused on being a rallying point beyond party lines, Shettima seeks to influence the politics of the region, potentially leading to alliances and collaborations.

Hope Uzodimma

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma’s influence within the APC, especially in the South East, will be crucial in 2024. Success in regional economic development and efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu will shape Uzodimma’s political standing.

Peter Mbah

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, elected under the PDP, is expected to leverage his experience to drive the state’s development. Mbah’s focus on infrastructure, security, education, health, tourism, and the economy will be closely monitored.

Dr. Alex Otti

Abia State Governor Alex Otti, leading under the Labour Party, faces challenges within his party following losses in various elections. Otti’s ability to address internal party conflicts, conduct local government elections, and address security concerns will define his leadership in 2024.