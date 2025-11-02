Shanks, Habby Forex Survive Auto Crash

Nigerian skitmaker and live streamer, Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank Comics, on Saturday, November 1, survived a severe car accident.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred during one of Shank’s live streams, with real-time footage capturing the aftermath.

The vehicle, owned by content creator and collaborator, Habby Forex, sustained extensive front-end damage, rendering it inoperable.

Video shared widely on social media showed the comedian standing beside his friend Habby.

Onlookers gathered at the scene as Shank and his friend emerged unscathed.

In a post on Instagram shortly after the crash, Shank expressed relief and gratitude, writing: “The craziest thing happened to me today on stream. I crashed! God is good. Sorry for your Benz @habbyforex_. God, thank you. This would have gone worse. Drive safe guys.”

Shank rose to fame during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown with viral comedy skits depicting everyday Nigerian life.

The graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, began his career in skitsmaking before transitioning to digital content creation.

He has since built a following of millions across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and recently expanded into live streaming on Twitch.