Shank Comics Recounts How He Did Yahoo For 6-Months Without A Penny

Popular comedian and skit maker, Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, better known as Shank Comics has recounted how he ventured into an online fraud business, popularly known as Yahoo before making it through skit making.

The content creator who’s a graduate of Electronics and Electrical Engineering said he once did Yahoo after graduating from the university.

According to Shank Comic, he travelled to Osogbo in 2019 to learn Yahoo from a group of guys there, but after 6 months of learning the fraud business, he wasn’t able to make any money at all from it.

READ ALSO:

He said that the guy who had taught him the scam gave him an iPhone 6 as compensation after the fruitless 6 months.

Reactions trailing this post:

__quetzal_ penned: “You come learn am again in 2020 and e don Dey pay”

_darhney commented: “werey.. e begin cashout during lockdown”

rebadman_ag wrote: “Nothing ur fit tell me, na yahoo u take big like this cos no sponsor when u start and when u no get better capital .. dreams die”

temi_bwoy said: “All of una … na only months una dey use learn”

johnakande penned: “When dem hold u den u go provide ur teacher just Dey play”

chigozienwabunike wrote; Efcc looking at him a bombastic side eye

sirnathannielofficial said: “Your laugh Dey spoil my laughter”

femi_gbaro commented: “People will just come online to say things that can implicate them (if we had a good govt). Naso OKEY bakassi sef go online dey talk say he sabi drug peddlers”

Watch the video below: