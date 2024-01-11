New Telegraph

January 11, 2024
  3. Shan George Speaks…

Shan George Speaks On Directors Sleeping With Actress For Role

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has broken her silence on some directors within the Nigerian movie industry sleeping with actresses for movie roles.

The 53-year-old actress while speaking on the development said no movie director sleeps with any girl or actress for a movie role, except on mutual agreement and feelings.

She made this known in a recent podcast interview with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Doyin David.

George debunked the claims that the movie industry is compromised, insisting that no director will sleep with any lady for a movie role.

She further added that a movie director will only sleep with a girl who is probably an outstanding actress or the duo are attracted to each other.

