Shame On Eagles If We Don’t Qualify For World Cup –Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has made it clear that anything short of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be a huge disappointment for Nigeria.

Speaking to CNN ahead of the crucial CAF World Cup Playoffs later this month in Morocco, the Fulham star said the team is fully aware of what’s at stake.

Nigeria will compete against Gabon, DR Congo, and Cameroon for a single ticket to the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico next March, where two final World Cup spots will be decided.

Iwobi expressed confidence in the team’s ability to deliver but warned that failing to do so would be embarrassing for a nation with Nigeria’s football pedigree.

“We’ve got the quality and the mindset to challenge any side in the world,” he said. “It would be a real shame if we don’t qualify, but we’re confident.

Now we have to show it on the pitch.” Reflecting on Nigeria’s rocky qualifying journey, Iwobi admitted that the players had to dig deep to keep their hopes alive.

“We managed to bring ourselves back from the brink,” he added, recalling the dramatic victory over the Benin Republic in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, a result that secured their playoff spot.