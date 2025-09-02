Shallipopi Teases New Music Release Friday

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, has once again stirred excitement among his fans after teasing that new music will drop this Friday.

On Tuesday, the Benin City-born artist posted a photo on X, where he was spotted in the studio enjoying a plate of jollof rice.

The caption read: “New music Friday jorrrrrrrr”, a casual but powerful hint that something fresh is on the way.

The post immediately sparked speculation online. Some fans believe the laid-back jollof moment might be symbolic of the track’s vibe, fun, relatable, and distinctly Nigerian. Others are already predicting collaborations, pointing to Shallipopi’s recent trend of working with top Afrobeats stars.

Shallipopi first gained nationwide attention in 2023 with his viral hit “Elon Musk”, which dominated the Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria and marked him as a breakout star.

He solidified his place in the industry with albums like “Presido La Pluto” and “Shakespopi”, both of which produced chart-topping singles, including the fan-favourite “ASAP” that peaked at number one on the TurnTable Top 100.

Earlier this year, Shallipopi released “Laho” in March, followed by a fiery remix “, Laho II” featuring Burna Boy and ODUMODUBLVCK in April 2025. These releases further cemented his reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most innovative and fast-rising voices.

Now, with his latest teaser, anticipation is at an all-time high. The Plutomaniacs, as his loyal fans are called, have taken to social media to share their excitement, with many predicting another chart-topping release.