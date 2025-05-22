New Telegraph

May 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Shallipopi Responds To…

Shallipopi Responds To Sudden Weight Loss

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has responded to the recent public concern caused by his sudden weight loss.

New Telegraph reports that Shallipopi sparked concerns after photos of him looking emaciated surfaced on social media.

Addressing the backlash via his verified X handle on Tuesday, Shallipopi revealed that the weight loss was deliberate.

READ ALSO:

He shared that he was on a weight loss journey to start a modelling career.

He wrote, “Make una leave me make I slim jorr I wan start modelling.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Femi Adebayo’s Wife Accuses Funke Akindele Over Alleged Affair With Her Husband
Read Next

Credible Elections: Electoral Commissioners, Governors Advocate SIECs Reform
Share
Copy Link
×