Shallipopi Responds To Sudden Weight Loss

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has responded to the recent public concern caused by his sudden weight loss.

New Telegraph reports that Shallipopi sparked concerns after photos of him looking emaciated surfaced on social media.

Addressing the backlash via his verified X handle on Tuesday, Shallipopi revealed that the weight loss was deliberate.

He shared that he was on a weight loss journey to start a modelling career.

He wrote, “Make una leave me make I slim jorr I wan start modelling.”

