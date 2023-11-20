Shallipopi Recounts Making N50k From His First Music Show (Video)

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama aka Shallipopi has recounted how he got his first-ever show while struggling to get accommodation after relocating to Lagos.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Zero Conditions podcast, the emerging music sensation delved into his experiences within the music industry.

Shedding light on the challenges he faced in the early stages of his career and the triumphs, Shallipopi revealed that most people he depended on in Lagos turned him down.

According to him, his first show was in Port Harcourt, where he received a payment of N50,000 for his performance.

He stated that he embraced the money with enthusiasm, given that it marked the beginning of his live musical engagements.

Additionally, he noted that the organizers covered his travel expenses, signifying a humble yet pivotal initiation into the realm of music.

Despite the relatively modest compensation, Shallipopi expressed contentment and appreciation, underscoring his commitment to music beyond financial considerations.

He said, “When I got to Lagos, I was looking for who to stay with; I wasn’t lost but couldn’t find anyone. Eventually, I found somebody and told them I would only stay for four days; I dey try corner them.

“After four days, I got a show in Port Harcourt for N50K. I never met any distribution company, I was doing everything with my phone.”

