Shallipopi Recounts How Industry Neglect Made Him Mean

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has opened up about the challenges he faced while trying to break into the Nigerian music industry.

According to the singer, who spoke via his verified X handle, he did not get the encouragement or acceptance he had anticipated during his early ascent.

This is as he revealed that he was mistreated by a number of coworkers between 2023 and 2024.

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Shallipopi claimed that the encounter toughened him and added to his present personality.

“2023/2024 many artist pour me spit for face…. I mean many, that’s why I’m extra mean, ogun go kill of una one by one as time dey go,” he wrote.

His breakthrough was the viral success of his hit song Elon Musk, which was then remixed with Fireboy DML and Zlatan to further solidify his position in the mainstream.

In October 2023, Shallipopi had previously given Zlatan credit for greatly advancing his career, claiming that the rapper gave his songs “life” at no expense.