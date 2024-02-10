Shallipopi Reacts To Massive Turn Up At First Headline Show In Uk

Following a massive turn up at his first headline show in London, UK, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Shallipopi has taken to his social media page to extend gratitude to his show attendees.

New Telegraph reports that Shallipopi gave a grand performance on Friday, February 9, at the 1700-capacity Electric Brixton Hall in London.

Shallipopi shared a bonding moment with his fans whom he entertained with a series of his hit songs and new ones.

Taking to his Instagram story hours after the show, the “Elon Musk” crooner extended an appreciation to his supporters and fans who turned up in numbers to the show.

He said, “Succesful show, thank you London, the place was packed up, they keep wondering how I’m one step above them but guess we never know.”

The music star shared a snippet of the show on his page, expressing joy over the success of the London tour.

Sharing the video, he captioned it with, “Shalli shalli shalli shalli where have you been? I have been to London to see the queen, queen for what? #ilovelondon.”

Watch the video below ;