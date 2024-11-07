Shallipopi Parts Ways With Record Label, Dapper Music

Share

Popular Nigerian musician, Shallipopi has finally parted ways from his record label, Dapper Music.

New Telegraph reports that rumors had emerged a few months back that the singer had separated from the label, whose partnership rocketed him to fame in 2023.

However, a check on Shallipopi’s social media pages shows that he has removed Dapper Music’s name from his bio and unfollowed the record label boss.

The developments appear to confirm rumours of his split.

The split came a few months after Shallipopi unveiled his label called Plutomania Records with Zerry DL and Tega Boi as the flagship artists.

Shallipopi’s separation came barely two months after Seyi Vibez’s split from Dapper Music.

