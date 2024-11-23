New Telegraph

November 23, 2024
Shallipopi Opens Up On Lifestyle, Says I Don’t Smoke

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has claimed that he doesn’t smoke despite posing with cigarettes in his pictures and videos.

The 24-year-old singer who made this shocking revelation in a recent interview with Soundcity claimed that he uses cigarettes for aesthetics.

He said: “One thing that my fans don’t know about me is that I don’t smoke. It’s just aesthetics.”

The host asked: On what inspired him to do music,?

Shallipopi said, “What influences me to do music is hardship. You don’t want to go through hardship in this country.”

