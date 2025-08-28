Shallipopi, Moliy, Ayra Star, Jux, Himra Rival Davido, El Grande Toto, Rema, Fally Ipupa Headline AFRIMA 2025 Nominations

The 2025 edition of the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), promises to be exciting as the organisers unveiled the official nominees list for the 2025 edition.

The competition promises to be fiercer than ever, with Africa’s heavyweight stars like Davido, Burna Boy, El Grande Toto, Amr Diab, Fally Ipupa, Rema, and DJ Maphorisa now facing strong challenges from rising sensations such as Shallipopi, Himra, Molly, Ayra Starr, Juma Jux and Mia Guissé.

This year’s nominations followed a record-breaking 10,717 entries, the highest since the inception of AFRIMA 12 years ago. In collaboration with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA 2025 is being organised alongside the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Official Host City, Lagos State.

The 2025 celebration will run from November 25 to 30, 2025, featuring the Welcome Soiree, the AFRIMA Music Village, the Africa Music Business Summit, a Host City Tour, the Nominees Party, and the Main Awards Ceremony. The grand finale on November 30 will be broadcast live to over 84 countries worldwide.

A 13-member International Jury, after 10 days of adjudication, shortlisted 343 nominees across 40 categories, representing Africa’s five regions and the diaspora.

The International Committee of AFRIMA confirmed that public voting will open globally on September 10, 2025, via the official AFRIMA website (www.afrima.org). Music lovers across Africa and the diaspora will be able to participate in determining the winners in the various categories. Voting will close on the eve of the main awards on November 30. Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Davido both secured five nominations each.

Burna Boy’s album No Sign of Weakness and Davido’s 5ive were both nominated for Album of the Year, while their hit singles also earned them spots in Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa matched them with five nods, including Best African DJ and Album of the Year. Morocco’s rap star El Grande Toto also secured five nominations, with his album Salgoat and hit Diplomatico catching global attention.

Nigeria’s fast-rising street-pop sensation Shallipopi also stood tall with four nominations, including Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration Laho. Senegal’s Mia Guissé and Ghana’s Moliy joined the top bracket with five nominations each, proving that female acts are now commanding major influence on the continent’s music stage.

One of the best-selling artists in the whole of the Middle East, Egypt’s Amr Diab scooped four nominations, just as Côte d’Ivoire’s Himra picked up three nominations, including Album of the Year. His album Big Aka 4 Aka Kai and hip-hop collaborations have made him one of the strongest newcomers in this year’s race.

Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz grabbed four nominations, continuing his dominance in East Africa. South Africa’s breakout star Tyla and Eswatini’s Uncle Waffles each earned four nominations, confirming the rising power of amapiano and Afro-house sounds.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Didi B got three nominations, including Best Male Artiste in West Africa and Album of the Year, while Gabon’s Eboloko was listed for Breakout Artiste of the Year among his three nods, just as Emma’a also received three nominations, including Best Female Artiste in Central Africa.