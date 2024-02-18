Shallipopi, Isreal DMW Survive Auto Crash

The logistic manager of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davio’s Israel DMW and Shallipopi was on Sunday involved in a car accident along Abuja Road.
Sunday Telegraph reports that this comes barely 24 hours after Shallipopi held his concert in Abuja.
However, in a new development, Israel, took to his Instagram story to reveal that they were involved in an accident after returning from the show in the early hours of Sunday.
Isreal wrote, “Me and Shalipopi, just had an accident, after a vehicle ran into us on our way back to the hotel after a show.
“I sat at the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks to Edo’s ancestors. No single scratch of injury at all,”
