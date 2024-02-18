Shallipopi, Israel DMW Survive Auto Crash

The logistic manager of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido’s Israel DMW and Shallipopi were on Sunday involved in a car accident.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this is coming less than 24 hours after Shallipopi held a concert in Abuja.

Israel, who was backstage to provide support for Shallipopi at the show, made this known on his Instagram story on Sunday.

Sharing the clip of the accident, Israel stated that it occurred as the duo were returning from the show in the early hours of Sunday.

“Me and Shalipopi, just had an accident, after a vehicle ran into us on our way back to the hotel after a show.

“I sat at the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks to Edo’s ancestors. No single scratch of injury at all,” he wrote.

