Shallipopi: I’m Scared of Falling in Love

Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has revealed why he is afraid of falling in love. In the recent episode of The Receipts Podcast, Shallipopi said this generation of ladies makes him afraid to love. The singer said he developed a fragile heart after a lover broke his heart. “I am a lover of love but I do not love because of the way this generation is,” he said. “My heart is fragile so if someone plays with it, I will cry.

Someone broke my heart in the past. We were in a relationship, then something happened and we broke up. The fault was not from me.” He also disclosed that he is currently single and not searching but “patiently waiting for somebody that can match my vibe”. Earlier in the m o n t h , P h y n a , the 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner, revealed that Shallipopi is her ideal kind of man.

Phyna said she wants a partner that matches her energy and embodies Shallipopi’s vibe. In December 2023, Shallipopi declared that he loves Odumodublvck, his colleague, more than his girlfriend. The singer is known for his breakthrough single ‘Elon Musk’, which was released in 2023. He has also released other hot singles including ‘Obapluto’, ‘Cast’, ‘Ex-Convict’, and ‘Os- croh’. In November 2023, the singer claimed to have over 1000 unreleased songs.

He also addressed concerns about the lyrics of his song ‘Ex- Convict’ promoting fraud. Shallipopi clarified that the lyrics are not about him, but rather about the consequences of theft. He added that the song was intended to resonate with individuals who have been convicted in the past.