Shallipopi: I Spent My First Earnings on Sex Workers

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Shallipopi, has revealed that he spent the first income he made from music on sex workers. The singer, whose real name is Crown Uzama, rose to fame after his hit single ‘Elon Musk’. In an interview with Turntable, hosted by Odumodublvck, the rapper, Shallipopi was asked how he spent his earnings from ‘Elon Musk’.

In response, the singer revealed he used his first earnings to order “oscroh”, street slang for sex workers. “I chop ham na, normal. I used ham order oscroh,” he said. The singer also said he is currently not in a relationship. Shallipopi recently collaborated with Odumodublvck on the song ‘Cast’, which is on his debut album ‘Presido La Pluto’.

In December 2023, he expressed his love for Odumodublvck, saying he loves him more than his girlfriend. “I love @Odumodublvck_ pass my babe,” he wrote in Pidgin English. Last year, he also addressed concerns about the lyrics of his song ‘Ex-Convict’ promoting fraud. The singer clarified that the song is not about him and is intended to resonate with people who have been convicted of crimes.

“If you have not been convicted before, you might say you do not understand it,” he said. “Leave it for people that understand it.”