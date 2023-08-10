Shallipopi: I Don’t Write Songs, All My Songs Are Freestyles

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, fondly called Shallipopi, says he does not write down his songs before recording them in the studio. In a chat with Do2dtun, the radio host, during the Superstar Wednesday show, the fast-rising singer said his songs are recorded as freestyles.

Shallipopi argued that writing down songs before recording them “makes it too professional instead of the intended vibes and cruise”. “I do not write songs. They are all freestyles. They are off my head. Even the ones that look real to you I did not write it. Even the serious ones I have sang,” he said. “I did my extended play EP in a matter of two hours.

At the same time, I take my music seriously. If I write it, it will be too professional. It is supposed to be like vibe, cruise scattered everywhere.” Shallipopi started gaining popularity when he released his first single titled ‘Elon Musk’.

He later put out his extended play (EP) which housed six tracks — including a remix of ‘Elon Musk’ ft. Zlatan and Fire- boy DML. In June, the singer was sentenced to two years in prison for internet-related fraud. Last month, Monday Igbinidu, the ace highlife singer, took legal action against Shallipopi over alleged copyright infringement.