Shallipopi Drags Organizers For Failing To Present Plaque For His Award

Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama better known as Shallipopi has dragged the organizers of the 17th edition of the Headies after giving him just a handshake on stage instead of an award plaque.

New Telegraph recalls that Shallipopi lost the controversial category “Next Rated’ category to his colleague, Odumodublvck, but won the ‘Best Rap Single of the Year’ with his song ‘Cast’.

However, when he walked to the stage, he was just given a handshake as organizers disclosed that award plaques had run out.

Shallipopi who was angry took to his Twitter page and vowed to boycott subsequent award ceremonies.

He further disclosed that he didn’t even want the award for ‘Best Rap Single’ because he does not consider himself a rapper.

He said; “The next one if una see me make I bend.

“I nor go even lie for una sef, I nor want that award. Give the real rappers wey dey the category. Me, Shallipopi I nor be rapper.”

