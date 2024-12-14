Shallipopi Confirms Quitting Dapper Music

Share

After nearly three years of partnership, hitmaking rapper, Shallipopi, has announced his split from popular record label, Dapper Music, to whom he was signed since breaking into the mainstream in 2022. Shallipopi announced the split in a public release where he cited a breach of trust and lack of transparency as the reasons for his decision.

The announcement by the Benin-born rapper confirms the news of a split earlier reported by popular media outlet after Shallipopi unfollowed Dapper Music founder and CEO, Damilola Akinwunmi, on Instagram.

In his announcement, Shallipopi described the decision as the hardest one he has ever made while also capturing it as a fight for all creatives who put their all into their craft.

“I come to you today with a heavy heart but an unshakable determination. I’m Crown Uzama, your Shallipopi, and l’ve made one of the toughest decisions of my career. Today, I’m officially ending my agreements with Dapper Music and Dupper Digital. This wasn’t a choice I made lightly, but it’s a step I had to take after my trust was broken, my finances mishandled, and my rights as an artist were disregarded.

“This is bigger than just me. It’s about every artist and creator who pours their soul into their work, only to face betrayal and exploitation from people who should be looking out for them. It’s about standing up for fairness, integrity, and the respect that we all deserve.”

In a damning allegation, Shallipopi claimed that Dapper Music attempted to lock him into a “forever contract” that will entitle the label to 30% of his revenues in perpetuity.

“They tried to lock me into a contract where they’d take 30% of my earnings forever, even after we parted ways. Even after they no longer work for me, they want to continue to take a whole 30% of my earnings in perpetuity. That’s not just unfair, it’s exploitation and it is cruel.”

While Shallipopi’s time with Dapper Music has come to an acrimonious end, the partnership yielded positives for both partners as Shallipopi rose to stardom while the label consolidated on its position as one of the biggest in Nigerian music.

