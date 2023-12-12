Shakira Ranked Google’s Top Trending Musicians In 2023

Renowned Columbia singer, Shakira has been ranked as number one on the list of Google’s Top Trending Musicians Globally in 2023.

Shakira occupied the top spot in the list recently revealed by the search engine.

Other notable American singers who followed Shakira on the list of Google’s top trending musicians, include, Jason Aldean, Joe Jonas, Smash Mouth, and Italian star, Peppino di Capri, at number 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

Gino Paoli, Tom Kaulitz, Kellie Pickler, José Luis Perales, and Anna Oxa complete the top ten in that order.

However, American singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift was another musician who is now recognized as Google’s most-searched songwriter of all time.

Also, Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance is Google’s most-searched performance of all time.