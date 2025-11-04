Shakeup In Navy As CNS Redeploys 65 Rear Admirals

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has redeployed 65 Rear Admirals and appointed principal staff officers and commanders across various naval units, commands, and tri-service institutions. In a statement yesterday, the Nigerian Navy spokesman, Commodore AdamsAliu, said the move is geared towards strengthening the Navy’s operational efficiency and fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

According to the statement, Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi, formerly at the Defence Headquarters, was appointed Chief of Logistics at NHQ, with Rear Admiral Kasim Bushi moved from Headquarters Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) to the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) as Executive Director.

Rear Admiral Suleiman Dahun, previously at NHQ, was redeployed to the DHQ as Director of Defence Cooperation, with Rear Admiral Anenechukwu Ezenma, who served at the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB), now Director Lesson Learnt at DHQ. Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa is now the Director of Project Management at DHQ, with Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu retaining his position as Admiral Super- intendent, Naval Dockyard Limited. Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, previously at the NHQ, was appointed as Commandant of the National Defence College.

Others are Real Admiral Musa Katagum, formerly at DHQ now appointed to NHQ as Chief of Operations, Rear Admiral Fredrick Damtong appointed Chief of Naval Engineering at NHQ, Rear Admiral Abdul-Rasheed Haruna formerly at DHQ is appointed Chief of Training NHQ, Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim, appointed Group Managing Director (GMD), Navy Holdings Limited (NHL), Rear Admiral Sun- day Oyegade will proceed to Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) as Director Logistics while Rear Admiral Gideon Kachim will move to DHQ as Chief of Defence Administration.

Rear Admiral Saburi Lawal was reappointed to NHL as ED Business Development and Evaluation and Rear Admiral Jonathan Mamman formerly at DHQ was appointed to NHQ as Chief of Administration. Rear Admiral Olufemi Adeleke was moved from NHQ to Defence Space Agency (DSA) as Director Cyber Security, with Real Admiral Semiu Adepegba moving from Headquarters Central Naval Command (HQ CNC) to DHQ as Director of Defence Administration. Rear Admiral Abiodun Alade is now appointed Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Logistics Command while Rear Admiral Pakiribo Anabraba will take over as Chief of Naval Safety and Standard.