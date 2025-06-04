Shake-Up In Ondo Assembly As Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader Resign

Share

Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan and the Majority Leader, Hon Emmanuel Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, have resigned their positions in the Assembly in a major shakeup in the legislative arm of government.

Abayomi, son of the Olugbo of Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, Hon Ololade Gbegudu from Okitipupa Local Government Area has been elected to replace him.

In his terse letter of resignation, Akinruntan thanked members of the Assembly for unanimously electing him as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly during its inauguration. He also thanked the people of his constituency who elected him to the House of Assembly.

Akinruntan however did not disclose the reason for his resignation. He was also absent during the parliamentary and plenary sitting of the Assembly.

But sources said since the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is from the same Ugbo constituency 1 as Akinruntan, it is not politically correct to remain in office as the Deputy Speaker.

Another source said the resignation could be a result of irreconcilable differences between the governor and the father of the erstwhile Deputy Speaker, Oba Akinruntan who has been absent in public functions in the state recent times.

Gbegudu, 42, a twoterm member of the Assembly was nominated as Deputy Speaker by Oluwatoyin James, representing Akoko Northeast Local Government.

The motion was seconded by Chris Aiyebusiwa from Okitipupa constituency 1. Until his election as the Deputy Speaker, Gbegudu was the Chairman, House Committee on Security Matter and Community Development.

In his acceptance speech, Gbegudu promised to work with other members of the Assembly for the development of the state and deliver dividends of democracy to the electorate.

Share